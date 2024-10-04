Morning scattered showers possible for Friday in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Some scattered showers are possible Friday morning, with a rumble of thunder southwest of the city.
Spotty stuff to the north will lead to some nice clearing later in the day. This is triggered by a cold front that came through. It'll hold our temperatures to a much cooler level than yesterday's 80 degrees.
We'll come in a good 10 degrees cooler, but we warm right back up for Saturday. The normal high for today is 68 degrees.
What to expect for Friday
A few morning showers with a thundershower south. Clearing skies. Cooler, with a high of 71.
Clear for tonight
High of 53.
Sunny Saturday ahead
Sunshine, breezy, and warm with a high of 81.