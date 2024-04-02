Man critically injured after shots fired through window of home Chicago's South Side

Man critically injured after shots fired through window of home Chicago's South Side

Man critically injured after shots fired through window of home Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was critically injured after shots were fired through a window of a home in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

Just before 8:30 p.m., police said the 57-year-old man was standing in the living room of a home, in the 11400 block of South Elizabeth Street, when a bullet hit him in the left shoulder. At least two bullet holes were seen in the window.

The man was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not confirmed if he was the intended target. No arrests have been made.

This shooting follows a violent Easter weekend in Chicago where police said 33 people were shot, seven of them fatally.