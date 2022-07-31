Chicago First Alert Weather: More sunny weather, temps in the upper 80s
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Good morning! More spectacular weather is in store for us on this last day of July. It'll be mostly sunny and warmer today. Perfect summer weather for Chicago.
Monday brings a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as warm air pushes into Chicago, followed closely by a cold front. Humidity rises.
The big news is the big heat up for Wednesday. We're looking at a high of 96. The record for August 3 is 98 degrees. Oppressive humidity levels will make it feel close to 105.
Stats
Normal High- 84
Saturday's High- 83
Today's High- 88
Sunrise- 5:44am
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 87.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a slight shower chance before sunrise. Low of 69.
Monday: A 30 percent chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms from around 7am until 6pm. High of 88 degrees with much higher humidity.
