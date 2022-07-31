Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: More sunny weather, temps in the upper 80s

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Another sunny day ahead
Chicago First Alert Weather: Another sunny day ahead 01:51

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Good morning! More spectacular weather is in store for us on this last day of July. It'll be mostly sunny and warmer today. Perfect summer weather for Chicago.

screen-shot-2022-07-31-at-1-54-56-am.png
CBS News Chicago
screen-shot-2022-07-31-at-1-56-04-am.png
CBS News Chicago

Monday brings a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as warm air pushes into Chicago, followed closely by a cold front. Humidity rises.

screen-shot-2022-07-31-at-1-56-28-am.png
CBS News Chicago
screen-shot-2022-07-31-at-1-56-52-am.png
CBS News Chicago

The big news is the big heat up for Wednesday. We're looking at a high of 96. The record for August 3 is 98 degrees. Oppressive humidity levels will make it feel close to 105. 

Stats

Normal High- 84

Saturday's High- 83

Today's High- 88

Sunrise- 5:44am

Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 87.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a slight shower chance before sunrise. Low of 69.

Monday: A 30 percent chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms from around 7am until 6pm. High of 88 degrees with much higher humidity.

screen-shot-2022-07-31-at-1-57-10-am.png
CBS News Chicago
Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on July 31, 2022 / 6:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.