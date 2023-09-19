More salmonella infections from Avondale taqueria

More customers sick from salmonella traced to Avondale taqueria

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More people are now sick after eating at an Avondale taqueria where a salmonella outbreak erupted.

The Chicago Department of Public Health said the outbreak was linked to food from Carnicerias Guanajuato, 3140 N. California Ave.

The department now says 30 people have come down with salmonella after eating there, and they warn there may be others.

The taqueria has been closed since Sept. 8, and CDPH said the owners are cooperating with an investigation into the specific source of the infections.

Anyone who has eaten any prepared food from Carnicerias Guanajuato's taqueria or the prepared food section of the grocery store since Aug. 29 might have been exposed to salmonella.

CDPH records show the taqueria was inspected on Sept. 8 due to suspected food poisoning, and inspectors found raw beef and raw shelled eggs were being stored above ready-to-eat sliced lettuce inside a prep cooler in the restaurant.

The restaurant was issued a citation for improper food storage and was instructed to properly store raw foods to avoid cross-contamination with prepared foods.

For more information on salmonella, visit www.cdc.gov/salmonella.

CDPH said anyone who suffered symptoms of salmonella after eating food from Carnicerias Guanajuato should contact them at outbreak@cityofchicago.org to file a suspected food poisoning complaint.