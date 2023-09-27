More migrants coming to Chicago on Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More migrants are expected in Chicago on Wednesday.

Volunteer groups said the situation is dire. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei learned resources are running out.

At least 50 people are on each of the buses coming in. On Tuesday, seven arrived at the Greyhound station and more are expected to arrive Wednesday.

The number is setting a record with the number of migrants dropped in just one day, tying up a record that was set only this past Sunday.

Right now at least 1,600 families are staying in police stations across the city. In total nearly 9,000 migrants are staying in 21 temporary shelters.

They're also living at O'Hare and Midway airports.

The latest arrivals got to the Greyhound bus station Tuesday with emergency management officials telling CBS 2 that some buses even ended up on standby as they didn't know how or where they would be taken in by the city.

"This is not what a sanctuary city looks like and how do we make this something that is the vision of what we want Chicago to be for the future? I don't think this is the best we can do. I really hope it's not," said Annie Gomber, lead volunteer for the 15th District Police Response Team.

Volunteer groups that have stepped in said space and resources are running out and their concerns only growing as dozens more are arriving Wednesday.