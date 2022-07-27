Watch CBS News
More Lollapalooza street closures begin Wednesday through Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Lollapalooza starts on Thursday and with great music comes major road closures.

The city is reminding residents, businesses and commuters you're going to need to navigate your way around blocked streets and to be patient.

Preparations are underway including Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is shut down. And that's only part of it.

Click here for a list of closures throughout the area.  You can always take the train or bus, but remember alcohol is not allowed on Metra during Lollapalooza.

