Chicago police warn of more Facebook Marketplace robberies in Englewood

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new warning for Facebook Marketplace shoppers.

Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies in Englewood.

Police say there have been at least 5 robberies within the past week.

Investigators say the victims would reach out to make a purchase on Facebook Marketplace. When they meet up with the seller, they were robbed at gunpoint.

Incident times and locations:

· 6700 Block of South Bishop Street on April 08, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.

· 6800 Block of South Bishop Street on April 09, 2023, at 11:56 a.m.

· 6700 Block of South Bishop Street on April 08, 2023, at 10:15 p.m.

· 1100 Block of West 71st Street on April 11, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.

· 6800 Block of South Ada St. on April 11, 2023, at 4:40 p.m.

The suspect is described as an African American male standing between 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, between 120 and 160 pounds, 15 to 19 years old, and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8380.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 7:52 AM

