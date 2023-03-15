MISSING: Tony Lloyd, 53, last seen in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Tony Lloyd, 53, was last seen on March 6, in the 1600 block of South Ridgeway Avenue.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark blue jeans.

Chicago Police Department

Police say he frequents the area of the 2800 block of West Roosevelt Road and may be driving a gold-colored 2005 Chevy utility truck with Illinois tag CB35877.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 or call Area 4 SVU detectives at 312-746-8251