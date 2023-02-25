Missing: Teria Campagna, 16, last seen in Norwood Park
CHICAGO (CBS) –- Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenage girl last seen in Norwood Park.
Teria Campagna, 16, was last seen in the 5000 block of North Natoma Avenue on Feb. 3.
She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion.
Police say she is missing from Wisconsin/Douglas County. She visits shelters and may need medical services.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area 3 SVU at 312-744-8266.
