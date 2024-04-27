Missing pregnant teenage Chicago girl found, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old pregnant girl who had been missing since Thursday has been found safe, Chicago Police say.

On Friday evening, Chicago Police asked for help from the public in finding Lezly Martinez, who had been missing for more than a day. Lezly had last been seen at 4:39 p.m. Thursday in the 7200 block of South Troy Street in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side.

Police said Lezly is eight months pregnant.

No further information was immediately available.

Chicago Police