Search on for missing pregnant teenage girl, last seen on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police on Friday evening asked for help from the public in finding a 15-year-old pregnant girl who has not been seen in more than a day.

Lezly Martinez was last seen at 4:39 p.m. Thursday in the 7200 block of South Troy Street in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side.

Police said Lezly is eight months pregnant.

She is a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds, with brown eyes and a medium complexion.

lezly-martinez-1.png
Chicago Police

She was last seen wearing a light gray sweater, dark gray sweat pants, and black Air Force Ones. She also dyed her hair two-tone black and light brown.

Anyone with information should call Wentworth Area Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8380, or 911. 

First published on April 26, 2024 / 7:45 PM CDT

