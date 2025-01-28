Watch CBS News
Police searching for missing man Kevin Spencer from Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police, along with community members, are searching for a missing man from Lakeview.  

Kevin Spencer, 34, is missing from the 400 block of West Oakdale Avenue, according to Chicago police. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. 

screenshot-2025-01-28-080414.png
CPD

According to Facebook posts from his friends and family, Spencer was last seen on Saturday and did not show up for work. One post stated Spencer's phone goes straight to voicemail and he was not found in his apartment during a welfare check. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police's Area 3 Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.

