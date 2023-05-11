Watch CBS News
MISSING: Nyaomi Woods, 15, last seen in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old girl was reported missing from the Logan Square neighborhood after disappearing last week.

Nyaomi Woods was last seen on May 5, in the 2800 block of West Palmer Street.

She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, auburn hair, and a medium complexion.

The missing is known to frequent the area of 47th and State, and the CTA Red Line train.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police – Area Five at 312-746-6554.

