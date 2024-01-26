Chicago mom Kayla Jnobaptiste and 4 kids missing from Lawndale neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are searching for a woman and her four children who have been missing since Thursday.

Kayla Jnobaptiste, 27, was last seen on Thursday in the 4100 block of West Cullerton in Lawndale, and is believed to be with her four children – 2-year-old Veronica Jnobaptiste, 4-year-old Matthew Jnobaptiste, 7-year-old Ja'Myah Green, and 11-year-old Kamari Cochran.

Kayla is a 5-foot-6 and 130 pound Black woman, with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of the name Brandon on her left shoulder.

Veronica is a 2-foot and 40-pound Black girl with black hair and brown eyes.

Matthew is a 4-foot and 45-pound Black boy with black hair and brown eyes.

Ja'Myah is a 4-foot-8 and 100-pound Black girl with black hair and brown eyes.

Kamari is a 5-foot-4 and 140-pound Black girl with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Kayla drives a black Chevy Equinox.

Anyone who sees them should call 911 or contact Area 4 special victim unit detectives at 312-746-8251.