MISSING: Marlene Taylor-Doss, last seen in Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing woman last seen in the Austin neighborhood earlier this month.

Marlene Taylor-Doss, 63, was last seen in the 700 block of North Waller Avenue on Jan. 6 around 7 p.m.

She is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes black and gray hair and a medium complexion.

Chicago Police Department

Police say she walks slightly bent over with the assistance of a walker and frequents the area of Central and Ohio or Central and Chicago Avenue.

If located, call 911 or Area Four Special Victims Unit at 312-746-8251