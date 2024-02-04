Watch CBS News
MISSING: Mariana Hernandez, 15, last seen in Chicago

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are asking for help finding a missing teen who was last seen Saturday. 

Mariana Hernandez, 15, was last seen at her home in the 4200 block of North Spaulding Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday. 

mariana-hernandez.jpg
CBS

Mariana is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black pants. She also has a nose piercing. 

Anyone with information on Mariana's location is asked to contact the Area Five SVU Detective Division at 312-746-6554.

First published on February 4, 2024 / 7:57 PM CST

