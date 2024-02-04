MISSING: Mariana Hernandez, 15, last seen in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are asking for help finding a missing teen who was last seen Saturday.

Mariana Hernandez, 15, was last seen at her home in the 4200 block of North Spaulding Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Mariana is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black pants. She also has a nose piercing.

Anyone with information on Mariana's location is asked to contact the Area Five SVU Detective Division at 312-746-6554.