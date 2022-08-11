Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing: Keon Mathews, 25, last seen in March

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Keon Mathews, 25, was last seen on March 4.

He is 6 foot 3 inches, 197 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He may be in need of medication.

missing-keon.png
Chicago Police Department

He is from the area of Western and Adams.

Anyone with information or if located is asked to contact 911 or Area Four Special Victim's Unit at 312-746-8251. 

First published on August 11, 2022 / 1:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.