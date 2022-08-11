Missing: Keon Mathews, 25, last seen in March

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Keon Mathews, 25, was last seen on March 4.

He is 6 foot 3 inches, 197 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He may be in need of medication.

Chicago Police Department

He is from the area of Western and Adams.

Anyone with information or if located is asked to contact 911 or Area Four Special Victim's Unit at 312-746-8251.