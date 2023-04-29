MISSING: Karen Sakata, 76, last seen on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who may be in need of medical attention.

Karen Sakata, 76, was last seen in the 1100 block of North Larrabee Street on the city's Near North Side earlier this week.

She is described as 5 feet tall weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair, and a light complexion.

Chicago Police Department

Police say she was last seen wearing a beige coat and likes to ride the CTA.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three SVU at 312-744-8266.