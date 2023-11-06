Missing duck hunter's body found in Chicago's northwest suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A duck hunter who had gone missing last week in the northwest suburbs has been found dead.

Patrick Serzynski, 60, went missing while out duck hunting on Oct. 30 near Fourth Lake in unincorporated Lake Villa.. His boat was recovered the same day, and his personal property and belongings were found at a nearby duck blind.

Dive teams and rescue boats from several nearby fire departments searched for Serzynski after he went missing.

On Saturday, search crews recovered a body from Fourth Lake. The Lake County Coroner's office identified the body as Serzynski's. Preliminary autopsy results indicated he drowned.

The Lake County Sheriff's office is investigating.