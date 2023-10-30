Crews search lake for missing duck hunter in northwest Chicago suburbs
LAKE VILLA, Ill. (CBS) -- Rescue crews were searching Monday afternoon for a missing duck hunter in the northwest suburbs.
As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, dive teams and rescue boats from several northwest suburban fire departments – including Lake Villa and Antioch – were searching Fourth Lake in unincorporated Lake Villa for the missing duck hunter late Monday.
The boats were working the surface of the lake.
Officials said an unidentified 60-year-old man went duck hunting Monday. His boat was recovered, and his personal property and belongings were found at a nearby duck blind.
But the hunter himself had not been seen.
The search continued as of 4:30 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.