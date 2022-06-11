MISSING: Doran Ellison, 66, last seen May 7

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are asking for help locating a missing elderly man who has not been seen since May 7.

Doran Ellison, 66, was last seen in the 7100 block of East End Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, according to police.

Chicago Police Department

Ellison is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He is a Black man with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call 911 or contact the Area One Special Victims Unit at (312)747-8380.