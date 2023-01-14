MISSING: Demaria Finley, 16, last seen in December

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for information leading to the location of a missing girl last seen on the city's Near South Side last month.

Demaria Finley, 16, was last seen in the area of 1911 South Indiana on Dec. 16.

She is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes, red hair, and a brown complexion.

Chicago Police Department

Police say she frequents the downtown Chicago area and suffers from mood disorder issues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police Area 3 SVU at 312-744-8266.