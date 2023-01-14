Watch CBS News
MISSING: Demaria Finley, 16, last seen in December

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for information leading to the location of a missing girl last seen on the city's Near South Side last month.

Demaria Finley, 16, was last seen in the area of 1911 South Indiana on Dec. 16.

She is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes, red hair, and a brown complexion.

Police say she frequents the downtown Chicago area and suffers from mood disorder issues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police Area 3 SVU at 312-744-8266.

First published on January 14, 2023 / 12:31 PM

