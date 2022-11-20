MISSING: Daryl Parham, 68, last seen in October

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a man last seen in the Englewood neighborhood last month.

Daryl Parham, 68, was last seen on Oct. 1 in the vicinity of 59th and Princeton.

He is described as 5 feet 5 inches weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes, a bald head, and a medium complexion. He also has a large scar on his head, police say.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Area One SVU at 312-747-8380, or call 911.