Chicago police reissue alert for missing child last seen with her mother in Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing girl from Brighton Park.

Blessing Wasso has been missing since Nov. 15, 2021.

She was one year old at the time of her disappearance.

Chicago Police Department

Police say she was last in the company of her mother, Ericka Ephraim, who also uses the last name Wasso, during a court-ordered supervised visit. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time.

The missing child and mother may have traveled to California or Texas, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the child or her mother is asked to contact the Area One Detective, SVU Office at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.