MISSING: Brenda McElroy, 64, last seen in Back of the Yards

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman last seen in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Brenda McElroy, 64, was last seen on Dec. 14, in the 1000 block of East 47th Street.

She is described as 5 feet 10 inches weighing 135 pounds with Brown eyes, gray and black hair, and a medium complexion.

missing-brenda-mcelroy.png
Chicago Police Department

Police said McElroy was last seen wearing a black coat with a cream hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and Ugg boots. She may be in need of medical treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One SVU at 312-747-8380. 

First published on December 16, 2022 / 1:53 PM

