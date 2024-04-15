Video shows minivan hitting two people on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shocking crash into two people in front of a building in the West Lawn neighborhood was caught on surveillance video Monday.

The video taken around 2 p.m. shows Honda minivan moving toward three people standing near 63rd Street and Pulaski Road Monday afternoon.

A 76-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were hurt. Their conditions were unknown late Monday.

Citizen App

The driver, a 56-year-old woman, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed.

Traffic concerns have been an issue in West Lawn for some time.

Last month, Jones College Prep high school staffer Charlie Mills was hit and killed by a driver while crossing Pulaski Road near 64th Street.

Neighbors said traffic in the area gets dangerously busy.

Late Monday night, Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd) and 10 other state and local officials sent a letter to the Illinois Department of Transportation about safety in the area.

They are demanding immediate attention to Pulaski Road, and the deadly toll it has taken on nearby communities.

Tabares' office also sent a map showing the locations and sites of concentration for crashes along Pulaski Road from 51st Street to 71st Street.

Tabares issued this statement: