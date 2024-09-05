3 Milwaukee police officers wounded in shootout; suspect in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three Milwaukee police officers were wounded in a shootout Wednesday morning while seeking a man wanted for sexual assault and other charges.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said, around 10:15 a.m., officers were seeking a 35-year-old man wanted for sexual assault, domestic violence-related false imprisonment, and felon in possession of a firearm in the 5100 block of North 91st Street.

Officers tried to negotiate the man's peaceful surrender, but around 11:40 a.m., he began shooting at police, and officers returned fire, according to Norman.

"These behaviors are unacceptable. Firearms used in this way is unacceptable. We as a community need to surround our law enforcement, but also those who are doing right in the community, and disown and have a very serious message for those who use firearms in this inappropriate way," Norman said.

After the exchange of gunfire, officers again communicated with the man, who later surrendered. Two handguns with extended magazines were recovered.

Norman said the man was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, and police are seeking criminal charges from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. Three officers also suffered minor injuries, but Norman said they are in good spirits.

The officers involved in the shootout have been placed on administrative duty while the incident is under investigation.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said he's "very grateful" the officers were not seriously injured.

"What happened here was a travesty, and it should not have happened," Johnson said. "Even though the officers were injured here, this wasn't just an attack on them. This was an attack on the entire Milwaukee Police Department. This was an attack on the entire city of Milwaukee."