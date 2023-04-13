Watch CBS News
Local News

Millennium Park announces upcoming summer events lineup

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Millenium Park summer events lineup announced
Millenium Park summer events lineup announced 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The temperatures have a lot of people thinking of summer.

With all the events planned, you'll want to spend it at Millennium Park.

The summer music series returns on Mondays and Thursdays starting June 22.

On Tuesdays starting July 11, Millennium Park will host summer films - including Oscar winner "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

You can get a workout on the great lawn on Saturdays beginning May 27.

There's also the gospel, blues, and jazz festivals.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 8:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.