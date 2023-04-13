Millennium Park announces upcoming summer events lineup

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The temperatures have a lot of people thinking of summer.

With all the events planned, you'll want to spend it at Millennium Park.

The summer music series returns on Mondays and Thursdays starting June 22.

On Tuesdays starting July 11, Millennium Park will host summer films - including Oscar winner "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

You can get a workout on the great lawn on Saturdays beginning May 27.

There's also the gospel, blues, and jazz festivals.