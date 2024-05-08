Award-winning Chicago elementary teacher throws out first pitch at Cubs game

Watch CBS News
By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teacher who has been rewarded for her exceptional work with students threw out the first pitch on Tuesday night as the Cubs hosted the Padres.

Comfort Agboola received a Milken Educator Award in February for her exemplary work with students in the classroom at Poe Classical Elementary School in Pullman.

The award comes with a $25,000 cash prize she can spend however she chooses.

While still basking in the glow of that award, Agboola got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Tuesday night's Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

"It felt very surreal, just all of the color, all of the lights. Everything seemed just like a dream, but it was so much fun," she said. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I was so happy to be on the field."

Agboola was one of hundreds of teachers at the park for Teacher Appreciation Day at Wrigley Field, and was glad she didn't throw a wild pitch that would go viral.

"I was just like, don't go too far to the left, don't go too far to the right. Just please get it across the plate," she said.

She said some of her students play baseball or softball and were elated to find out she got to throw out the first pitch, and offered to help her practice.

"It was just a lot of fun taking them outside, and us measuring the distance, doing a little bit of research, and finding out how far away it actually is, and them using measurement, and them using their skills to teach me," she said.

First published on May 8, 2024 / 10:23 AM CDT

