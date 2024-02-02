Watch CBS News
Chicago teacher wins Milken Educator Award and $25,000

By CBS Chicago Team, Lana Hinshaw-Klann

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago teacher surprised with Milken Educator Award and $25,000 check
Chicago teacher surprised with Milken Educator Award and $25,000 check 01:58

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Students, staff, and parents gathered at Edgar Allan Poe Classical Elementary in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood, for what they thought was an exemplary school award.

But it turned out to be to be much more.

CBS 2 Photojournalist Lana Hinshaw-Klann was there for the thundering cheers and applause, and one very surprised teacher.  

"I kind of felt like it was going to her because she's such a good teacher," said Daniela, a 6th grader at the school. "If you had a problem with something, you could come to her. She knows how to teach."

The winner was the beloved Comfort Agboola.

"I am very grateful to be your teacher. I am grateful to your parents for lending you to me. I feel very blessed in this moment. Thank you," Agboola said. 

She is the only recipient of the award in Illinois. 

February 2, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

