Military procession for fallen soldier stretches from O'Hare to Merrillville, Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (CBS) -- A powerful military procession was held in the Chicago area Monday night for U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brandon Lee Fassoth.

Fassoth, 27, of Merrillville, passed away on June 18 while on active duty. He was 27.

The Illinois Patriot Guard led the procession, which started at O'Hare International Airport and made its way all the way to the Calumet Park Funeral Chapel in Merrillville. The procession traveled through Indiana along Route 30.

The Indiana Patriot Guard took over at Dyer Town Hall, and a flag was hung over the procession in Schererville, Indiana, according to a witness report.

People lined the streets along the route to honor the fallen soldier.

According to his obituary, Fassoth enlisted in the Indiana Army National Guard during his junior year at Merrillville High School and completed his training as an infantryman in 2015—the same year he graduated.

Fassoth was assigned to the 2-151 Infantry Regiment with the Indiana Army National Guard, the Headquarters Support Company at the U.S. Army Training Center in Fort Jackson, South Carolina; and the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training in Fort Eustis, Virginia, according to the obit.

"Brandon loved being an infantryman, training and mentoring soldiers, and all aspects of being a soldier in the U.S. Army," the obit read. "Brandon enjoyed hiking, reading, and spending time with his cat, Fireball. He traveled the country seeking new hiking adventures and off-the-beaten-path locations to photograph. He loved being in the company of family and friends, sharing conversations and laughs. Fireball was his best fur friend, whom he loved dearly. He completed a bachelor's degree in psychology and was pursuing his master's degree. Throughout his military career, he completed multiple Army schools, including Air Assault and Joint Forces Leader Development."

The obit story did not specify how Fassoth died.