Milder finish to the weekend in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is another chilly night on deck for the Chicago area with lows near freezing Saturday night. 

Sunday brings a breezy warmup with highs in the middle 50s. 

The warming trend continues into next week as highs touch near 70 degrees by Tuesday. CBS 2 will be monitoring the risk for severe storms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms may pop up late Monday as well.The biggest threat for those storms, if they develop, would be large hail. 

Once storms depart Tuesday night, a drastic change arrives as temperatures fall back to the 30s. A rain/snow mix is possible early Wednesday. 

FORECAST: 

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, still cold. LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Breezy and milder. HIGH: 56

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, chilly. LOW: 34

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on February 24, 2024 / 5:36 PM CST

