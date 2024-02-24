Milder finish to the weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is another chilly night on deck for the Chicago area with lows near freezing Saturday night.

Sunday brings a breezy warmup with highs in the middle 50s.

The warming trend continues into next week as highs touch near 70 degrees by Tuesday. CBS 2 will be monitoring the risk for severe storms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms may pop up late Monday as well.The biggest threat for those storms, if they develop, would be large hail.

Once storms depart Tuesday night, a drastic change arrives as temperatures fall back to the 30s. A rain/snow mix is possible early Wednesday.

FORECAST:

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, still cold. LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Breezy and milder. HIGH: 56

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, chilly. LOW: 34

