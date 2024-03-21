Watch CBS News
Mild day Thursday in Chicago, snow mix on the way Friday

By Laura Bannon

Rain, snow mix on the way Friday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A mild day is ahead before snow returns to the Chicago area. 

Thursday's temperatures remain in the low 40s with cloudy skies.

A Winter Weather Advisory will take effect from 1 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday for counties along the Illinois and Wisconsin state line. The best chance for slushy accumulating snow will mostly be near Wisconsin, where one to four inches of snow can be expected. 

Friday morning commuters may be impacted by the wet conditions which could impact travel time. 

There will be a changeover to rain/snow showers for the rest of the area by the afternoon. Any snow accumulations appear to be minor, under a half inch for Chicago.   

Below-normal temperatures continue into the start of the weekend with an eventual rebound to the 40s and 50s.    

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on March 21, 2024

