Mild day Thursday in Chicago, snow mix on the way Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A mild day is ahead before snow returns to the Chicago area.

Thursday's temperatures remain in the low 40s with cloudy skies.

A Winter Weather Advisory will take effect from 1 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday for counties along the Illinois and Wisconsin state line. The best chance for slushy accumulating snow will mostly be near Wisconsin, where one to four inches of snow can be expected.

Friday morning commuters may be impacted by the wet conditions which could impact travel time.

There will be a changeover to rain/snow showers for the rest of the area by the afternoon. Any snow accumulations appear to be minor, under a half inch for Chicago.

Below-normal temperatures continue into the start of the weekend with an eventual rebound to the 40s and 50s.