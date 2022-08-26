Sweater vest worn by Mike Ditka at Super Bowl XX pulled from auction

CHICAGO (CBS) – Some sports fans may have lost a chance to get their hands on an iconic piece of Chicago sports history.

We told you about the legendary blue and orange sweater vest worn by Mike Ditka at Superbowl XX going up for auction.

"Da Coach" donned the sweater as the Bears crushed the Patriots back in 1986 and was famously carried off the field by his players at the super dome.

It was pulling in bids for more than $30,000 within hours of going up.

But Heritage Auctions shows this lot is no longer available. Bids are no longer being taken and any previous offers were canceled.

Heritage says the Ditka family made them aware it may not be the correct sweater and it was pulled out of an abundance of caution.

The bidding was set to end Saturday.