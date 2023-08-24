Some migrants choose to spend days outside in oppressive heat, despite options inside

In dangerous heat, some migrants still choose to stay outside

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The oppressive heat in Chicago the past two days has been taking a toll on newly arrived migrants, many of whom are still living on the sidewalks outside police stations.

One CBS 2 viewer was concerned about the number of people hanging out outside the 18th (Near North) District on Wednesday. Even with options for relief indoors, some had their reasons for staying out in the sun.

Under a blistering August sun, some migrants' attempts to stay cool over the past two days have included buying popsicles from the local store, pulling up their hair off their necks, and even getting a beard trim in the shade.

A church one block away from the 18th District police station has opened its doors to offer relief from the heat.

Adelso Quijada and Jenny Mata, migrant couple who has been in Chicago for the past 15 days after travelling six months from Venezuela came to Holy Family Lutheran Church to get out of the sun, saying the police station lobby, normally closed to migrants from 7 a.m. to 8 pm., has been open during this heat advisory, but they want to give officers the space to work. They said they respect the timeframe they are given to be inside the station.

Others who have been staying outside in this heat said most people leave the area around the police station to run errands or work while kids are in school.

Volunteers said they have heard another main reason so many migrants don't go elsewhere.

"Most of their belongings are outside, and so folks don't want to leave their belongings behind, and … they're pretty firm that they don't wanna lose the things that have been given to them," Pastor Eric Worringer said.

Worringer said the number of migrants staying down the street has swelled in the past week, from 60 to 115. He said the best way to help is by demanding action.

"They should be contacting their aldermen, and the mayor's office, because we need a coordinated solution to this. It's not getting better, it's getting worse, and we've got families sleeping outside in 115° heat index, and that's not a sustainable situation," Worringer said.

As for Quijada and Mata, there's one thing they want right now: to be under a roof. They said they know, after this heat wave, will eventually come their first Chicago winter.

They also said most migrants are spending their nights outside, although they said some - like their teenage daughter - have a space inside at night.