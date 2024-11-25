Migrant shelter in old motel in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood has closed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A migrant shelter at the at a former Super 8 motel in Rogers Park closed over the weekend, CBS News Chicago has learned.

The shelter at the former motel, at 7300 N. Sheridan Rd. at Chase Avenue, had been in operation since July 2023.

The motel opened in 1959 as the Sheridan-Chase Motel—a name it carried for decades before Super 8 took over. Forgotten Chicago noted that the motel originally featured, "'wake-up coffee in every room,' balconies for select rooms, a rooftop sun deck, and available kitchenette units."

Before being pressed into service as a shelter for asylum seekers, the motel was used as a shelter for men facing homelessness.

Information has not been released on future uses for the motel.

Meanwhile, in the past two weeks, the former Inn of Chicago Hotel at 162 E. Ohio St. in Streeterville has also closed. A shelter at 526 N. Western Ave. in Ukrainian Village is set to close too.

There are still nine migrant shelters open in Chicago—run by the City of Chicago and the State of Illinois.

The city said 3,700 migrants are living in them.