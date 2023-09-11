Migrant arrested outside Chicago Police station after scuffle with police

Migrant arrested outside Chicago Police station after scuffle with police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 21-year-old migrant faces charges for a scuffle with police apparently over access to public restrooms at Chicago's 8th District Police Station.

Video posted on the Nextdoor app shows officers taking a woman into custody Saturday afternoon in front of her own young child.

Dayrelys Coy is now charged with three felony counts of resisting arrest. She was also cited for obstruction of traffic.

Chicago Police say she tried to block cars in the street and claimed she and fellow asylum seekers were directed to portable toilets and not allowed to use the station's facilities.

During a hearing Sunday, she was released on her own recognizance and ordered to stay away from the 8th District.

Coy is due back in court Friday.