Charges dropped against migrant over scuffle with police over access to restroom at CPD station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County prosecutors have dropped all charges against a migrant woman who was arrested for a scuffle with police outside the 8th District police station on Saturday.

Dayrelys Coy, 21, had been charged with three felony counts of resisting arrest and was cited for obstructing traffic following a scuffle with officers, apparently over access to public restrooms at the 8th District station on Saturday afternoon.

Chicago Police said she tried to block cars in the street and claimed she and fellow asylum seekers were directed to portable toilets and not allowed to use the station's facilities.

On Friday, the Cook County State's Attorney's office announced it was dropping all charges.

"After additional review of the facts, evidence, and the law related to this incident, we concluded that we could not meet our burden of proof to move forward with the prosecution of this case," the state's attorney's office said in a statement. "Today in the interest of justice, we asked the court to dismiss this case and the charges were dropped."

Coy had been ordered to stay away from the 8th District as part of the terms of her bond, but court records show she was allowed to return with an escort to retrieve her belongings. With charges dropped, she is now free to return to the station on her own.