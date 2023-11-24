2 of 3 suspects charged in Chicago area armed robbery at liquor store appear in court

CHICAGO (CBS) – Prosecutors revealed new details about a violent robbery in the south suburbs that took place last Wednesday.

Employees and customers were held at gunpoint inside a liquor store until SWAT teams got involved.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot was in court as two of the three men who were charged faced a judge for the first time.

Both suspects were ordered to be detained by a judge after prosecutors detailed the ordeal in court on Friday.

Prosecutors said Gentree Mcelroy was on parole for two armed robbery convictions when he was caught on camera inside Emporium Liquor in Midlothian, holding customers at gunpoint and demanding money from them.

In one case, he told a customer, "I will blow your brains out" if he didn't hand over his wallet. He went into that man's back pocket, took money from his wallet, then threw the wallet at him.

This went on with another victim, who was also held at gunpoint and told to get on the ground.

Prosecutors said Mcelroy also brought a store employee by the collar to the register and held the employee at gunpoint while demanding the register be opened for cash.

Prosecutors said Mcelroy used a firearm to hold the employee and customers at gunpoint. He told police he was using a BB gun.

The owner of the store saw the crimes being committed on surveillance video and called 911. That's when Midlothian police arrived and saw Lourenzie Conner leaving the store and getting in a van to leave the scene.

Prosecutors said he led police on a chase of up to 85 miles per hour from Midlothian to Chicago. He got out of the car and, after a foot chase with police, was arrested.

Video from Chopper 2 and on the ground showed Mcelroy surrendering to police after a three-hour standoff.

Both men have numerous prior cases of armed robbery and robbery between them. Conner was on probation for a robbery charge.

Police obtained a search warrant for Conner's getaway vehicle. Inside, they found a mask, gloves and zip ties.

It was unclear when the third suspect, Michael Lewis, would appear in court.