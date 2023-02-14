Michigan State University mass shooting: What we know so far
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three students were killed and five students wounded in shooting at Michigan State University Monday night. Here's what we know so far.
- Police said they received the first 911 calls reporting shots fired at Berkey Hall at about 8:18 p.m. Police arrived at the scene within minutes and located several victims. Police Confirmed two of the deceased victims were located in Berkey Hall.
- Another shooting occurred almost immediately afterward at the nearby Union building. Police said another victim was found deceased in the Union.
- A Sparrow Hospital official said five victims remain in critical condition Tuesday morning and four of the victims had to undergo surgery.
- All three of the victims who died are MSU students and all five of the victims in critical condition are MSU students. The victims will be identified later Tuesday.
- The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae. Police said he had no affiliation to the university. Police do not have a known motive at this time. The suspected shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
- At least one weapon has been recovered by police.
- Police confirmed the photograph from campus security cameras prompted a caller's tip that led law enforcement to the suspect in Lansing.
- All campus activities will be canceled for two days.
This is a developing story.
