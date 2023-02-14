Michigan State University mass shooting: What we know so far

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three students were killed and five students wounded in shooting at Michigan State University Monday night. Here's what we know so far.

Police said they received the first 911 calls reporting shots fired at Berkey Hall at about 8:18 p.m. Police arrived at the scene within minutes and located several victims. Police Confirmed two of the deceased victims were located in Berkey Hall.



Another shooting occurred almost immediately afterward at the nearby Union building. Police said another victim was found deceased in the Union.

A Sparrow Hospital official said five victims remain in critical condition Tuesday morning and four of the victims had to undergo surgery.

All three of the victims who died are MSU students and all five of the victims in critical condition are MSU students. The victims will be identified later Tuesday.



The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae. Police said he had no affiliation to the university. Police do not have a known motive at this time. The suspected shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

This combination of images from surveillance video provided by Michigan State University Police shows a suspect authorities were seeking in connection with multiple shootings at the school late on Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Courtesy of MSU Police via AP

At least one weapon has been recovered by police.

Police confirmed the photograph from campus security cameras prompted a caller's tip that led law enforcement to the suspect in Lansing.

All campus activities will be canceled for two days.

This is a developing story.