Michigan State student remains in critical condition weeks after mass shooting

LANSING, Mich. (CBS) – One student remains hospitalized weeks following the mass shooting at Michigan State University that left three dead and five others wounded.

In an update by MSU Police and Public Safety on Wednesday, one student remains in critical condition - the other four wounded victims have since been discharged.

UPDATE: @SparrowHealth has updated the conditions of the hospitalized students:



• 1 student has been discharged (previously in fair condition)



• 3 students were previously discharged



• 1 student remains in critical condition pic.twitter.com/512J5SKfjo — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) March 22, 2023

The three victims - Arielle Diamond Anderson, a junior, Brian Fraser, a sophomore, and Alexandria Verner, a junior, were killed in the shooting. Earlier this month, MSU officials said the three victims will receive posthumous degrees.

Law enforcement officials at the university said the shooter - Anthony Dwayne McRae - had no obvious affiliation with the school.

Chris Rozman, the university's interim deputy chief of police and public safety, said McRae was neither a current nor former student or faculty member at Michigan State.

McRae was previously sentenced to 12 months probation on a weapons charge, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. Arrest records show he was convicted and ultimately sentenced in November 2019 for possessing a loaded firearm inside a vehicle, which is illegal in Michigan without a concealed carry license. He was discharged in May 2021.

McRae took his own life after a three-hour standoff, police said.