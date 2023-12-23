Michigan State basketball player shot in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) – Local basketball star Jeremy Fears is recovering after being shot in the leg.

The Joliet native is a freshman on the Michigan State men's basketball team. Police said the 18-year-old and a young woman were both shot and wounded early Saturday morning inside a home in Joliet.

MSU coach Tom Izzo said in a statement that Fears underwent surgery on Saturday morning and was resting comfortably.

"While there is much we still don't know, my focus is supporting Jeremy on his road to recovery," Izzo said.

Fears posted a photo of himself on Instagram showing him lying in a hospital bed. He called the shooting a "minor setback."

Joliet police are investigating the shooting. The suspected shooter remained on the loose as of Saturday afternoon.

Fears recorded a career-high 10 assists in the Spartans' 99-55 victory over Stony Brook on Thursday. Players dispersed for the holiday break after that game.

Fears, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound former five-star recruit out of Joliet West High School, has appeared in all 12 of Michigan State's games this season. He is averaging 3.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds, according to the team website.