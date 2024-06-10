Michael Lovell, Marquette University president, dies at 57

MILWAUKEE (CBS) -- Marquette University in Milwaukee on Monday was mourning the death of President Michael Lovell.

Lovell was 57.

The school announced on Sunday that Lovell died while on a trip to Italy. He and his wife, Amy, was in Rome with members of the Society of Jesus and the Marquette Board of Trustees on a Jesuit formation pilgrimage when Lovell had to be rushed to a hospital, the university said.

Lovell had been battling sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, for three years.

Lovell took over as president of Marquette in 2014. The university said he "pushed Marquette and Milwaukee to ask what could be rather than settling for the status quo" – with a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and community renewal and development.

"Throughout his presidency, he attended hundreds of campus events each year and continued to teach undergraduate students in his product realization class, saying that he gained great energy from his interactions with students, faculty and staff," the university said.

Before taking over at Marquette, Lovell was chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

CBS 58 Milwaukee reported tributes to Lovell came in from around the city.

"His faith was deep, and his commitment to service went beyond the boundaries of the campus," Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson was quoted by CBS 58. "Equally impressive was Mike's kindness and humility. He was a gentle person who cared deeply about Milwaukee. He served our community with distinction."

A prayer vigil was held Monday at the St. Joan of Arc Chapel at Marquette, CBS 58 reported.