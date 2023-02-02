Man accused of trying to kill in-laws is now also charged with trying to have witnesses murdered

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man already behind held on charges of trying to kill his in-laws near south suburban Crete is now also charged with trying to have witnesses in his case murdered.

Michael Y. Liu, 36, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, is accused of approaching several inmates at the Will County Adult Detention Facility in hopes of hiring a hit man to murder the witnesses, according to the Will County Sheriff's office.

Prosecutors said Liu offered to pay $20,000 for the murders, the Sheriff's office said.

One inmate in particular convinced Liu that he had a friend who was a hit man and would carry out the murder for cash, the Sheriff's office said. It was discussed that a payment of $10,000 would be made up front, with another $10,000 upon completion of the murder, the Sheriff's office said.

Liu was first arrested in December in the attempted murder of his in-laws in unincorporated Crete Township.

On Dec. 1, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located Liu's in-laws – a 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man – who was "bleeding profusely" with multiple injuries. Lui was also located inside the home – also bleeding heavily.

Liu had been scheduled to turn himself into custody at the Waukesha County Huber Detention Facility for a domestic battery conviction from July and a violation of an order of protection complaint. Instead, he traveled from Oak Creek Wisconsin in an attempt to enact revenge on his soon-to-be ex-wife's parents, authorities said.

Liu's vehicle was parked down the street from the couple's residence, prosecutors said. It is alleged in the criminal complaint warrant that Liu fired several shots in the direction of the couple as they sat in their living room - missing all of the shots.

Liu then broke into the residence by smashing a sliding glass door and began firing his weapon inside the residence several times when his gun malfunctioned, prosecutors said.

The 66-year-old woman was stabbed by Liu several times once Liu entered, prosecutors said. The 68-year-old man came to his wife's defense and was stabbed numerous times in the encounter, prosecutors said.

The man was able to wrestle Liu to the ground and eventually took his knife away and stabbed Liu an estimated 17 times, prosecutors said.

The latest charge against Liu of solicitation of murder for hire carries a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum of 40 years.