Autographed section of hardwood from Michael Jordan's "Last Shot" up for auction

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An unusual piece of Michael Jordan memorabilia is up for auction: an autographed chunk of hardwood from the hardwood floor in Salt Lake City, where "His Airness" sunk the game-winning shot to clinch the Bulls' sixth NBA title in 1998.

Jordan drained a shot from the top of the key after crossing over and slightly pushing off of Jazz forward Bryon to give the Bulls an 87-86 win in the NBA Finals, the last shot of Jordan's career with Chicago.

A keepsake of that game from Upper Deck features a section of the game floor from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, along with a photo of Jordan taking that iconic last shot.

Only 223 of those keepsakes were created, and one of them us up for auction through PWCC Marketplace.

The current high bid is $3,500, with the auction open through June 22.

