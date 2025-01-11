Watch CBS News
1 dead after Metra train hits car in Norwood Park neighborhood in Chicago

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was killed when a Metra train hit a car Saturday afternoon in the Norwood Park neighborhood.

An outbound Union Pacific Northwest Line train hit a car just before 4 p.m. near the Norwood Park station near the intersection of Avondale and Nagle avenues.

Metra said one person in the car was killed. The victim's age and gender were not immediately available.

It was unclear Saturday night how the car ended up in the path of the oncoming train.

Passengers described the moment of impact.

"It was just a little shake, like I thought it was going around a corner, and then all of a sudden we stopped, and the conductor come through and said they hit a car," Sylvia Bresnahan said.

All inbound and outbound trains on the Union Pacific Northwest Line were stopped for a couple of hours for the investigation.

