CHICAGO (CBS) -- Metra trains on the UP-Northwest line are stopped after a train hit a car near the Norwood Park station.

The crash happened around 9 p.m.

UPNW - Inbound and outbound train movement has been halted near Norwood Park, due to a vehicle struck by train #730. Extensive delays are anticipated. — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) April 30, 2023

No one was hurt, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Metra said the train was at the platform so passengers were able to get off.

Metra says to expect extensive delays.