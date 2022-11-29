Metra Rock Island train hits vehicle near Midlothian; delays expected
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A vehicle was struck by an inbound Metra Rock Island train Tuesday morning near Midlothian.
Metra said train No. 400 is stopped.
Metra officials confirmed one person was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Officials could not confirm if any injuries were reported.
No injuries were reported on the train.
The duration of the delay is unknown at this time.
Tuesday morning commuters may want to seek alternate routes.
This is a developing story.
