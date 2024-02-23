Watch CBS News
Metra BNSF trains experiencing delays following police activity in Chicago suburb

AURORA, Ill (CBS) – An inbound BNSF train was halted at Aurora due to police, according to Metra.

Aurora police were searching for an individual. The circumstances behind the search are unknown.

Service has since been restored around 6:04 a.m. Some trains may have delays of up to 35 minutes.

Customers can check Metra.com for updates. 

First published on February 23, 2024 / 6:19 AM CST

