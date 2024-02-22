Metra app company apologizes for February crash causing chaos with commuters

Metra app company apologies for February crash causing chaos with commuters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big apology to Metra riders following this month's Ventra meltdown.

On Thursday, reps from Ventra app-maker Cubic told Metra officials they tested the app for months before it crashed on its debut.

The Ventra app crashed the same day Metra rolled out new fare prices, causing a chaotic commute and in some cases double-charging riders for tickets.

Cubic said they have since made changes and stabilized the app.